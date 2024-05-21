Hat Creek Burger Company has joined forces with TRUFF, the Austin-based truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, to create its latest crave-worthy specialty – the TRUFF Burger. This flavorful addition to Hat Creek’s innovative menu is available just in time for summer – from May 21 to August 1.

The TRUFF Burger is handcrafted with two Goodstock all-beef patties, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce, all served on a soft Martin’s bun. TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce is the star of this limited-time offering, elevating each bite with its ultra-unique blend of ripe red chili peppers and real black truffle.

“We’re proud to be working with such an influential brand to offer our guests this one-of-a-kind burger that’s packed full of flavor,” says Hat Creek Burger Company President & CEO Drew Gressett. “We’ve stayed true to our core values of using only the highest quality ingredients in our food, and now we’ve been fortunate to create something uniquely delicious that incorporates TRUFF, everyone’s favorite truffle-infused hot sauce.”

The limited-time specialty will be available for $8.99, but those who sign up for the Hat Creek app will be able to enjoy the TRUFF Burger for just $5. Guests can also use the app to order ahead for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

“We’ve always admired Hat Creek’s dedication to premium ingredients and their ability to curate a family-friendly environment that offers both good food and good fun. My family and I always stop into Hat Creek knowing we’ll be met with an incredible experience,” says Reno Yanes, Executive Vice President of TRUFF. “It’s this distinctive atmosphere that inspired us to pursue a collaboration that goes beyond the simple addition of the TRUFF Burger. By providing complimentary TRUFF-branded items like apparel, packets, and coupons, we aim to elevate the experience for Hat Creek guests of all ages. Our goal is to immerse each guest in the TRUFF lifestyle through these extra offerings, ensuring every visit to Hat Creek becomes a memorable occasion for the entire family.”