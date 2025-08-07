While everyone knows the age-old question “is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?” recently, thousands have started asking, “if tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?” Today, the global leader in ketchup, HEINZ, teams up with the world’s largest smoothie brand, Smoothie King, to go all in and settle the debate. Introducing: The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie, the first-ever ketchup-based smoothie, which blends real fruits with HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup to create a delicious and refreshing summer sip. Launching during peak tomato harvest season, when HEINZ tomatoes are the ripest, the limited-edition smoothie is now available exclusively at select Smoothie King locations nationwide, while supplies last.

With new celeb-inspired smoothies dropping almost daily and millions of social media posts about smoothies in the past year alone – including thousands a day during the hot summer months – smoothies are clearly having a moment. The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie blends sweet Acai sorbet, crisp apple juice, juicy strawberries, and tart raspberries with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Simply Ketchup, which is all-natural and made with red ripe tomatoes full of vitamins and antioxidants. The result? A sweet and fruity smoothie with a bright, tangy ketchup finish, perfect for HEINZ and smoothie lovers alike.

“When we saw this cultural debate start gaining traction, we knew we had to weigh in with a resounding yes!” says Angie Madigan, Vice President of Elevation Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “The idea of a ketchup smoothie is provocative, and our top priority was landing a delicious tasting fruit smoothie with distinct yet well-balanced ketchup notes. The experts at Smoothie King helped make this dream a reality, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the final smoothie we created together. And like it does for any food – from burgers to fries to eggs – the slightly sweet and tangy taste of HEINZ Ketchup elevates this traditional fruit smoothie to new heights.”

HEINZ and Smoothie King share a longstanding commitment to deliver incredible taste with quality at the core of their products and brought this ethos to creating the first-ever tomato ketchup smoothie. For HEINZ, quality starts on the vine. HEINZ employs seven ‘tomato masters’ (the world’s top ketchup experts) who make sure each tomato the brand uses is perfectly red, ripe, and as tasty as can be. Those tomatoes then go into each bottle of HEINZ Simply Ketchup, which is made with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives and just seven real ingredients.

Like HEINZ, Smoothie King shares a commitment to using nutritious and delicious ingredients in its products. The brand’s Clean Blends promise—a commitment to blending a more nutritious smoothie that bans a ‘No No List’ of 75+ ingredients the brand refuses to use in its smoothies, including artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives—remains central to its vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits.

“After months of meticulous R&D, testing, and tasting, we landed on a savory-sweet blend that celebrates the tomato in all its glory,” said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King. “As always, our commitment to nutritious ingredients and our Clean Blends promise remain at the heart of every recipe—and this bold new blend is no exception!”

The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie launches during tomato harvest season, when HEINZ tomatoes are perfectly ripe and ready for enjoyment, and during the dog days of summer heat, when refreshing smoothies are a must to cool off. The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie will be available starting August 6th for $5.70 at select Smoothie King locations nationwide, while supplies last.

To find a Smoothie King Location featuring the HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie near you, visit Smoothieking.com/ketchupsmoothie. The smoothie will be available for a limited time at all Smoothie King locations across five markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of the Greater NY area and Northern New Jersey. Fans who try the delicious offering are encouraged to weigh in on the cultural debate on social using #KetchupSmoothie.