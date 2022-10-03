Home Run Inn Hosts World's Largest Pizza Party

Home Run Inn (HRI), home of Chicago’s very own thin crust pizza, today broke the record for the World’s Largest Pizza Party. More than one thousand hungry participants joined Home Run Inn at Gallagher Way, located adjacent to Wrigley Field, for the ultimate pizza party before today’s Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds. To set the record, 1,086 guests enjoyed at least once slice of Home Run Inn pizza. The previous record was set with 1,046 participants in 2019. Additionally, Home Run Inn made a donation to the City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) to feed 12,000 Chicagoans in need by donating one pizza for every slice consumed during today’s event.

“For 75 years, we have provided great pizza to Chicagoans while being committed contributors to both the business community and community causes,” says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. “To pay tribute to our brand and the city we serve, we wanted to mark this anniversary in a monumental way that celebrates both our tradition and a cause dear to us. This exciting moment will be a brand-long reminder of our sturdy heritage and our adoration for the City of Chicago.”

“On behalf of the City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) we thank Home Run Inn for choosing us as its benefactor,” says Brandie Knazze, City of Chicago DFSS Commissioner. “Through our partnership, this donation will feed more than 12,000 people in need.”

“We’re so proud of all the Cubs fans who showed up today to break this record and celebrate Home Run Inn’s 75th anniversary,” says Marquee 360 Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. “While breaking the record is a huge accomplishment and one that we are very proud of, the real prize here is being able to come together as a community to give back to those in need.”

Beginning as a small tavern in the 1920s, today Home Run Inn operates nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area, with frozen pizza sold in more than 40 states. As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, HRI has partnered with City of Chicago DFSS to distribute 10,000 pizzas throughout the year to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, Chicago seniors and low-income families. With a commitment to serving vulnerable populations, Home Run Inn and DFSS have already distributed more than 7,000 pizzas to homeless shelters, senior centers and Chicago public schools across the city in 2022.