Honey Baked Ham Signs Largest Franchise Development Deal in Brand History

The Honey Baked Ham Company announced the signing of the brand's largest franchise development agreement in its 65-year history. The Davis Restaurant Group, headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., will add seven additional stores to the HoneyBaked retail footprint. The new stores reside across four states – NC, MD, WV and MN – and will begin in 2022 through 2025. HoneyBaked operates more than 400 company and franchise stores throughout the U.S. and is poised to grow in 2023.

“Much like our secret glaze recipe, we think we’ve found the right formula for growth,” says Scott Temme, Franchise Sales and Development Manager with HoneyBaked. “Our franchise business model honors the traditions of HoneyBaked while evolving our retail experience to meet the needs of our customers. Our franchisees, like The Davis Restaurant Group, are crucial in delivering those exceptional experiences and delicious meals.”

The landmark expansion agreement is with franchisee Matt Davis of The Davis Restaurant Group. The addition of seven stores, combined with other recent new openings, makes The Davis Restaurant Group the largest franchise group within the HoneyBaked franchise system.

Like many fans of the brand, the Davis family was attracted to the unique family-oriented style of HoneyBaked and the opportunity to grow with the brand

“I am working to continue to build upon the legacy that my father, Marion Davis, established as one of the original HoneyBaked franchisees in 1998,” adds Matt Davis. “I hope that once we complete our build-out for the seven-store development deal, we will identify additional markets for development and continue our momentum together.”

For decades the HoneyBaked brand has focused on providing its customers with delicious, premium products to enjoy all year long. All while developing a distinctive customer experience and emphasizing innovation to evolve its menu and create more convenient ways to access its product portfolio.