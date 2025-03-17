honeygrow is cranking up the heat this spring with the return of its fan-favorites Serrano Chili Stir-Fry and Key Lime honeybar. After last year’s rave customer reviews, these seasonal sensations are back, starting March 18, and available for a limited time only.

Serrano Chili Stir-Fry packs bold flavors with a zing. Freshly made egg white noodles are tossed with roasted shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, snow peas, and broccoli, all coated in a fiery serrano chili sauce. Crispy onions add the perfect crunch. This stir-fry packs a flavor and nutrition punch with 29 grams of protein at just $12.78.

The Key Lime honeybar also returns for its second year. It features a tangy Key Lime cheesecake filling, juicy strawberries and blueberries, and a graham cracker crumble that will make your taste buds do a happy dance. Topped with whipped cream, it’s the ultimate refreshing treat to pair with a savory stir-fry or salad. Available through the summer for $8.36.

At honeygrow, every dish is made-to-order and completely customizable, including the Serrano Chili Stir-Fry, which can be easily personalized to suit individual tastes and dietary preferences. Diners can select their preferred base, whether freshly made egg noodles, whole-wheat noodles, or even a gluten-free option like curly kale, rice noodles, or brown rice. Guests can choose from an array of protein and topping options to perfectly customize their order.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back the Serrano Chili Stir-Fry and Key Lime honeybar this spring,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We love how our fans embraced these flavors last year, and this year, we’re bringing the perfect balance of spicy heat and refreshing sweetness—just in time for the season change!”