As the fall season approaches, honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, introduced two new enticing menu offerings on September 24, that perfectly blends savory and sweet. Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry [$11.97] and Chocolate Mousse honeybar [$8.36] are available in all honeygrow locations through mid-December.

At 740 calories, Sriracha Tahini was created as a guilt-free comfort food yet with a kick. Creamy tahini blends with zesty, spicy sriracha to mimic a familiar warmth followed by a slap of flavorful spice. Lengthy testing and refining led to creating a rich, silky texture that emulates the comforting allure of Alfredo or Carbonara but with an added spicy kick and without the guilt. The seasonal dish features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, all generously drizzled with the Sriracha Tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds. Originating in 2015 as a popular salad dressing, the Sriracha Tahini combination has been reimagined for the stir-fry, yet is still equally delicious and available atop crunchy greens.

As with all honeygrow menu items, for those who demand total control, Sriracha Tahini is no exception to CYO and can be personalized with protein options such as chicken, steak, tofu, or shrimp, and a variety of bases including freshly made egg white noodles, protein-rich whole wheat noodles, or gluten-free choices like curly kale, rice noodles, or brown rice. Guests can also add various vegetables and garnishes, from carrots and broccoli to roasted garlic and chili crisps. For a vegan twist, swap out the chicken with tofu; plant-based enthusiasts can double up on the spinach and opt for whole wheat noodles or go for the Create-Your-Own Salad with Sriracha Tahini sauce as the dressing for a uniquely delicious flavor experience.

At 628 calories per serving, chocolate lovers should save room for honeygrow’s new Chocolate Mousse honeybar, a darkly decadent take on the indulgent dessert featuring a silky, luscious chocolate mousse topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble, and whipped cream.

“We wanted something that was both delicious and comforting, yet without the pang of guilt that can often come with that really fun combination,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “The Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry and dressing bring an incredible flavor and heat to the menu, while the Chocolate Mousse honeybar is the perfect sweet finish.”