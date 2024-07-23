honeygrow, renowned for its commitment to wholesome ingredients and customizable options across 48 fast-casual locations, introduces three enticing new salads plus dressings and toppings. Available starting Tuesday, July 23, at all honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA markets, the salads are designed to refresh and satisfy during the summer season and beyond.

Ideal for beating the heat, honeygrow’s new Cold Sesame Noodle Salad, $14.46, is a vibrant blend of chilled, freshly made egg white noodles, succulent roasted shrimp, shredded green cabbage, carrots, edamame, scallions, cucumbers, jalapeños, pineapples, crispy onions, and cilantro. Drizzled with honeygrow’s savory Asian sesame ginger dressing, it delivers a delightful fusion of sweet and spicy flavors, perfectly complementing the fresh greens and showcasing the versatility of its signature noodles.

honeygrow’s beloved Greek Salad receives a flavorful update, now as the Loaded Greek Salad featuring fresh tzatziki—a creamy yogurt sauce infused with cucumbers, garlic, and herbs. This protein-rich salad, $17.38, includes romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crunchy chickpeas, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese, all dressed in honeygrow’s new roasted garlic red wine vinaigrette.

Now offering steak on the salad menu after long being a staple on the stir-fry menu, honeygrow’s Steakhouse Chopped Salad, $16.20, caters to meat lovers with tender, roasted steak atop crisp romaine lettuce, complemented by grape tomatoes, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, and croutons. Finished with honeygrow’s new creamy ranch dressing, it’s a satisfying addition to the salad lineup.

“These new salads highlight honeygrow’s commitment to culinary creativity and our dedication to providing fresh, customizable meal options,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re excited to introduce the Cold Sesame Noodle, Loaded Greek and Steakhouse Chopped Salads, while still offering guests their long-time favorite Cobb Salad, along with both Kale and traditional Caesar Salads. We’ve been testing these salads for quite some time and received extremely positive feedback, so we’re excited to finally roll them out to all of our locations.”