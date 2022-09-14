Honeygrow Introduces Yo, Adrian! Seasonal Stir-Fry

honeygrow, the 29-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods now within seven markets, is introducing the Yo, Adrian!, a seasonal stir-fry inspired by Philadelphia’s legendary Italian Market and its incredible meals, experiences, and flavors and ubiquitous throughout our food culture. The stir-fry features sweet Italian sausage, red onion, organic baby spinach, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, chili flakes, fresh mozzarella, and the brand’s tomato-basil broth. Yo, Adrian! is inspired by the flavors found in the classic sausage and pepper sandwich. The name is a playful nod to the fictional yet beloved underdog, Rocky Balboa, who ran through Philadelphia’s iconic Italian Market in the original movies.

The Yo, Adrian! is priced at $12.75 and is available starting September 13 at all honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA. As a hearty and protein-packed spin on a sausage and peppers sandwich, the Yo, Adrian! is timed perfectly for the start of football season. honeygrow marries the rich flavors of sausage and roasted red peppers with a kick from chili flakes to create a nostalgic and craveable dish, whether tailgating or feeding a gameday crowd.

“We had so much fun creating the Yo, Adrian! As a long-time frequenter of the Italian Market and self-proclaimed sandwich snob, this was a simple and delicious dish to add to the menu,” says Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow. “On a personal note, I’m a hardcore Rocky fan and even proposed to my wife at the top of the Philadelphia Art Museum stairs. So for me, and most Philadelphians, it's really fun to give the nod to one of our favorite hometown inspirational characters.”

The new limited-time offering (LTO) joins the menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, create your own (CYO) versions of stir-frys or salads, offering something for everyone. Customers choose a base (noodles, rice, farro, or a selection of greens), a protein (beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or egg), add-ins, and garnishes with an endless variety of options ranging from veggies, fruits and cheeses to chili crisps and roasted garlic. There are six main sauces (Garlic Herb, Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic, Sesame Garlic, and Red Coconut Curry) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Green Goddess, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar and Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step. Custom snacks or desserts called honeybars are a delicious way to end a meal. Choose from five year-round options or customize and select a base such as cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt, with add-ins including buckwheat, wildflower, clover, apples or roasted apples, grapes, or blueberries.

Offering something for everyone, honeybars, honeygrow’s healthy take on dessert, can also be topped with coconut shavings, milk chocolate chips, granola, streusel crumble, whipped cream, or brownie crumbles. The intentional customized program meets every dietary need, including high protein, gluten free, keto, paleo, vegetarian, pescatarian, or vegan.