As the year reaches its halfway point, honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, wholesome, and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, shows no signs of slowing down. With five successful openings already under its belt in 2025, and six more planned for the summer, honeygrow continues to strengthen its national footprint with the recent signing of six new leases. These new locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, and New Jersey are a clear sign of honeygrow’s expansion across key markets.

New Locations:

Allston, MA: 305 Guest Street, Allston, MA

Avon, OH: 1485 Nagel Road, Avon, OH

Gainesville, VA: 5055 Wellington Road, Gainesville, VA

Kearny, NJ: 190 Passaic Ave, Kearny, NJ

Mentor, OH: Mentor Commons Shopping Center, 9210 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH

Shrewsbury, MA: 193 Boston Turnpike in Lakeway Commons, Shrewsbury, MA

honeygrow’s presence in Ohio has been a major success, with the brand celebrating its third Ohio location in Akron last month. The two new Ohio leases in Avon and Mentor will help solidify honeygrow’s foothold in the state, marking a continued expansion into the Midwest. In Massachusetts, honeygrow will open its fourth location in Shrewsbury this June, with its third Boston location in Allston coming soon after. The Gainesville, VA location will continue to push the brand southward, complementing its growing footprint in the northern Virginia area, including the recently opened Fair City, VA and Springfield, VA locations.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved with the honeygrow brand,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’ve opened 37 locations since 2020 with plans to reach 70 restaurants by year end. It’s a testament to our amazingly focused team, our extremely disciplined real estate approach, and our incredibly loyal guest base.”

At honeygrow, guests can customize their meals with a variety of protein options, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, paired with freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. With a wide selection of sauces, dressings, and toppings, such as vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic, every dish can be tailored to personal taste. For dessert, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers a catering menu featuring stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages.