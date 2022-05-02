Hot Head Burritos to Give Out Free Queso on Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo is time to celebrate and what better way to celebrate than with free Queso. Hot Head Burritos locations across the country will be giving away free, hot, ooey-gooey Queso all day on May 5th in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. This offer is good for both instore and online purchases. As an additional bonus for Hot Head loyalty members, starting on Cinco De Mayo and running until the end of May, loyalty customers who check-in, or order through the Hot Head Burritos App, will be eligible for prizes, like gift cards and Hot Head swag.

With a focus on their unique sauces from Mild to Wild, customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking. 12 signature sauces, ranging from a mild ranch to straight haberno along with 19 toppings and 9 protein options served in Burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas are the reason customers come back day after day. Hot Head has also led the pack by offering “Toasted” burritos and bowls- crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds.

Hot Head Burritos is actively growing through franchise opportunities. Territories are available in the Midwest and Florida for both individual unit franchises and Area Developer opportunities.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to 82 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Hot Head Burritos