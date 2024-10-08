For the past three Octobers, Culver’s has made guest dreams a reality by bringing the legendary CurderBurger to locations nationwide. This year, the national restaurant chain is making an even bigger splash by pairing the CurderBurger’s return with the debut of a limited-time-only delight: Hot Honey Cheese Curds.

The brand-new Hot Honey Cheese Curds, which offer the crunchy, golden-fried deliciousness of Culver’s signature Wisconsin Cheese Curds with just a touch of sweet heat from a hot honeybreading, arrive on National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). This is the latest surprise menu item to debut on the holiday, which Culver’s originally created in 2015 to honor and celebrate the uniquely delightful goodness of cheese curds.

Guests should be sure to get the new Hot Honey Cheese Curds while they can—the new item will only be available through Oct. 31 or while supplies last at locations nationwide.

“At Culver’s, October means Wisconsin Cheese Curds—and this year, we wanted to bring our guests the best celebration of curds yet,” said Julie Fussner, chief marketing officer at Culver’s. “We’ve championed cheese curds for decades, and we’re always looking for ways to deliver uniquely delicious curd experiences to our guests. We can’t wait to see everyone’s response to the new HotHoney Cheese Curds and the continued love for the CurderBurger throughout the month.”

The CurderBurger will kick off October with its fourth appearance as a limited-time menu item. Originally teased as a joke on April Fools’ Day in 2021, a tidal wave of guest demands led Culver’s to make the joke a reality for one day only on National Cheese Curd Day that year. Each year since, Culver’s has brought the burger back to a frenzied guest response.

An only-at-Culver’s delight, the CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger® topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese, offering a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite. The cheesecrown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs.