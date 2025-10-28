Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC), the fast-growing restaurant brand known for dishing up craveable fried chicken sandwiches and tenders — as well as the world’s hottest chicken — today announced the addition of Andie Smirl as Director of Franchise Sales.

Founded in 2021 by Edmond Barseghian, HHC has rapidly evolved from a local favorite into one of the hottest hot chicken brands, with 29 locations across eight states and nearly 400K+ followers across its social media channels. In 2023, it entered into a strategic growth partnership with Savory Fund, a Utah-based private equity firm that invests into emerging restaurant concepts.

Smirl’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the brand has surpassed 100 franchise units sold and continues to expand its franchise program nationwide. It has also earned multiple accolades recognizing its explosive growth and innovation, including a No. 217 ranking on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

In her new role, Smirl will lead the identification and recruitment of top-tier franchise operators to fuel HHC’s next phase of growth.

“HHC has an incredibly devoted consumer following, which provides us with a unique opportunity to recreate that contagious energy within the franchisee community,” Smirl said. “The food is second to none, the support is strong, the marketing is excellent, and the opportunities for growth are endless.”

Smirl brings nearly a decade of experience in franchise operations and development. She began her franchising journey at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, where she played a key role in supporting the brand’s expansion from the operations side before transitioning into development in 2016. In 2023, she joined Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to gain cross-industry experience before returning to her restaurant roots — and to her true passion — by joining Houston TX Hot Chicken in 2025.

“Andie’s depth of experience and genuine passion for helping franchise partners succeed make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Brian Simowitz, President of Houston TX Hot Chicken. “We’re building something special at HHC — a brand with incredible food, an energized culture, and a franchise community that’s as fired up as our chicken. Andie’s leadership will help us take that to the next level.”

Houston TX Hot Chicken continues to capture attention with its craveable menu, electric brand energy, loyal following, and best-in-class support for franchise partners. Known for its hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, soup, waffle shakes, and loaded fries, the unique eatery has seven signature sauces ranging from “No Spice” to “Honey Butter,” to “Liftoff” to “Houston, We Have a Problem!”

For more information on franchise opportunities with Houston TX Hot Chicken, visit hhc.ooo/franchise.