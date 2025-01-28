Houston TX Hot Chicken is expanding in the state of Michigan with the opening of its latest and third location in Troy on Monday, February 3rd. With a menu that includes hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and more, HHC offers fresh (never frozen), organic, halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free food alongside an exciting and elevated service standard. HHC will serve a full menu of delicious offerings, such as their House Favorite, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries, and Tenders with Slaw, among other dishes.

On Monday, February 3rd – HHC will host a Soft Grand Opening Event from Noon – 3pm featuring Complimentary Sandwiches for the First 100 Guests in Line followed by their “Days of Deals“ week that will feature dine-in promotions such as a BOGOs, Free Lemonades, Free Tenders and more! On Saturday April 5th – HHC will host their GRAND Grand Opening featuring Complimentary Sandwiches for the First 150 Guests in Line a $1000 HWHAP Spice Challenge Contest, along with hosting an Exotic Car Meet, bringing the entire community together.

DAYS OF DEALS :

– February 3 – Complimentary Food (12-3pm)

– February 4 – BOGO (all day – dine in only)

– February 5 – Free Lemonade (all day – dine in only)

– February 6 – Free Waffle (all day – dine in only)

– February 7 – Free Tender (all day – dine in only)

WHERE : 937 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan, 48084

Hours of Operation : 10:30 am – 10:00 pm Sunday – Thursday

10:30 am – 12:00 am Friday & Saturday