Hubspoke Brands, a bold new franchising platform redefining multi-brand ownership in the fast casual restaurant space, today announced it has reached an agreement to open the first co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze locations in Connecticut. The new restaurants will be located at 3710 Main Street in Bridgeport and at the Hitchcock Plaza – 185 Boston Post Road in Orange, with both expected to open by late 2025.

These milestone lease signings reflect the continued momentum behind Hubspoke Brands’ innovative multi-concept strategy, which pairs the fast-growing Wayback Burgers brand with its new fast-casual pizza concept, Molte Pizze. The upcoming Connecticut locations follow the successful debut of the first co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze restaurant, which opened earlier this month in Emerson, NJ. Both restaurants will be owned and operated by Bimal Thakkar, a seasoned Wayback Burgers franchisee who currently owns four successful locations. As part of his continued growth within the Hubspoke Brands system, he will relocate his existing Wayback Burgers in Orange, CT, to a newly built space—introducing the Molte Pizze concept to create a co-branded location. Additionally, he will open a brand-new co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze restaurantin Bridgeport, further expanding his footprint and introducing Hubspoke’s multi-concept dining experience to new communities across Connecticut.

“Bringing our first co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze locations to Connecticut — our home state — is a particularly exciting milestone for Hubspoke Brands,” said John Eucalitto, CEO of Hubspoke Brands. “These lease signings highlight the continued strength of our multi-concept platform and the dedication of experienced franchisees who share our vision for growth. With four successful Wayback Burgers restaurants already under his belt, Bimal is perfectly positioned to introduce our co-branded experience to guests across the state. We’re excited to deepen our presence in Connecticut and look forward to welcoming the community to both restaurants in late 2025.”

As a well-established better burger brand, Wayback Burgers will bring its beloved made-to-order menu to Bridgeport and Orange, featuring delicious burgers available as single patties or classic doubles, alongside cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and a variety of crave-worthy sides like fries, tots, onion rings and fried pickles—plus its signature hand-dipped milkshakes made with Blue Bunny ice cream. Going “way” beyond the burger, the co-branded locations will introduce Molte Pizze, Hubspoke’s fast-casual pizza concept that celebrates America’s love for pizza with three distinct styles: crispy Tavern, foldable New York and cheesy, caramelized Detroit, accompanied by fresh salads.

“I was truly impressed when I visited Hubspoke Kitchen in Wallingford and saw the innovative incubator concept bringing multiple brands together under one roof,” said Bimal Thakkar, said Bimal Thakkar, franchisee of the upcoming Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze locations in Orange and Bridgeport, CT. “Seeing Molte Pizze’s unique approach to pizza alongside the beloved Wayback Burgers convinced me this multi-concept model is a winning formula. Bridgeport will mark my fifth Wayback location, while Orange is being redeveloped within the shopping center to feature both brands. I’m excited to bring this fresh, dynamic dining experience to Connecticut residents, grow my portfolio within Hubspoke Brands, and deliver exceptional food and service in two vibrant communities.”

The new co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze locations in Bridgeport (1,278 square feet) and Orange (1,966 square feet) will feature thoughtfully designed, modern interiors with comfortable seating, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. Together, these restaurants are expected to create approximately 35 new jobs, positively impacting the local economy while showcasing Hubspoke Brands’ innovative multi-concept dining experience in Connecticut. By offering the best of both brands under one roof, these locations will provide guests with a diverse menu of crave-worthy, made-to-order burgers alongside Molte Pizze’s signature three styles of handcrafted pizza — all served in a fresh, fast-casual setting.

Hubspoke Brands is now accepting inquiries from prospective franchisees interested in operating and scaling a multi-brand portfolio, representing the next evolution in fast casual franchising. Featuring a diverse lineup of concepts—including the beloved Wayback Burgers, with operations in 36 states, and the multi-style pizza concept Molte Pizze—Hubspoke Brands offers franchisees a unique opportunity to grow dynamic, multi-brand businesses.