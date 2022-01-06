The Human Bean Recognized as Top Franchise

The Human Bean was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. The 2022 Franchise 500 ranks The Human Bean 88 out of 500 top franchises for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”

“These past two years during this global pandemic have really put business models and their leadership teams to the test, and we did not skip a beat as we managed impressive unit sales and transaction increases,” says Chief Operating Officer Scott Anderson. There has never been a better time to be a part of The Human Bean family, from the relatively small piece of real estate needed, to the drive thru only business model, to the contactless payment and loyalty rewards application, to our outstanding people and quality products.”

When Co-Founder and CEO, Dan Hawkins was asked what was most important to him after being named one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Chains in America, he said, “Keeping the integrity of the brand is the most important thing for us in everything that we do. We would not be expanding at this rate if we did not think we could maintain the ethos of the brand and partner with people who will grow the brand the way we envision it. I am especially proud of the relationship that The Human Bean has built with its franchisees.”

Founded in 1998, The Human Bean began with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. Currently, The Human Bean brand has over 300 locations open or under development in 29 states, with plans to continue their national growth through approved franchisees sharing the same determination and commitment to the goals of this exceptional brand.

The Human Bean is a drive-thru specialty coffee concept that charges no royalties to its franchise owners, has an impressive average unit volume, and an outstanding reputation for their friendly and experienced baristas.