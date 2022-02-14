Hungry Howie's Opens in Dundee, Michigan

Hungry Howie’s Pizza, originator of the Flavored Crust pizza, expands its home state foot print with the opening of their newest location in Dundee, MI on Monday, February 7th. To celebrate, the store is offering a special limited-time deal of a large one-topping round pizza for $7.99.

This new Dundee location will be the seventh Hungry Howie’s location for husband-and-wife owners Patrick Shannon and Carole King-Shannon along with their business partner Julie Thomas. Together, they operate several Hungry Howie’s stores in Michigan including Adrian, Ann Arbor, Milan, and others. The Shannon’s and Julie Thomas has been a part of the Hungry Howie’s family for several years, having worked at Hungry Howie’s from the store level as crew members, growing into manager roles. The three partners have plans to open two more stores in the future including a second store in Monroe and one in Tecumseh, MI.

“You could say more than just fans of Hungry Howie’s,” says Franchisee Patrick Shannon. “At the age of 16, I started working as a pizza maker and made my way up to become manager where I met my wife. Today, we’re a family business with our daughter Rebecca supervising several locations. We admire Hungry Howie’s for being a family-centric brand and we love their food. You can’t beat their high-quality, delicious pizzas. Michigan is the birthplace of Hungry Howie’s and we’re eager to continue serving the best pizza brand to the community.”

“When you have real fans of the Hungry Howie's brand eager to open their own restaurants, it's a wonderful thing,” says Steve Clough, Director of Franchise Development at Hungry Howie's. “We’re lucky to have the Shannon family and Julie Thomas as long-term partners. Their enthusiasm for the brand is apparent through their continued efforts to expand and serve Hungry Howie’s to the community. We look forward to seeing their business grow with another successful restaurant in Michigan.”

Hungry Howie’s Dundee is located at 102 Cabela Blvd E, Dundee, MI 48131. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 10AM to 12AM.