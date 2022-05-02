ICEE Company to Released Branded NFTs

The ICEE Company is joining the ranks of companies that are releasing branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From May 2 - 7, collectors can bring their favorite ICEE flavors to life with the purchase of a one-of-a-kind ICEE immortal NFT auctioned on the Chronicle marketplace. Proceeds from the auction will go directly toward the company’s ICEE Hope initiative designed to raise money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Designed by American pop artist Burton Morris, whose artwork has been featured at The Academy Awards, The Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and on the TV series Friends, ICEE’s immortal NFT showcases some of the brands famous flavors— blue raspberry, red cherry and orange swirled together. The animated image brings the flavors to life in a moving 3D presentation as if the cup and flavors are popping off the screen. To complement their new NFT, the auction winner will also receive a countertop ICEE Maker and all the delicious flavors needed to make the perfect summer treat.

In addition to ICEE Swirl, the brand will release a selection of NFTs by Morris featuring ICEE flavors including bubble gum, lime, and orange. While 750 of each of the lime and orange NFTs will be minted as common cards and sold for $50, only 100 limited edition bubble gum NFTs will be minted as a rare card and sold for $150.

The NFT auction and collectible cards will launch at 9 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 2, with the auction closing at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 7. The NFT was developed in partnership with Design Plus, a licensing boutique, specializing in brand building through the development of lifestyle merchandise designed to provoke, engage, and motivate.

“I’m so excited to offer ICEE fans the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece of digital artwork designed by artist Burton Morris,” says Dan Fachner, president & CEO of J&J Snack Foods Corp. “Our fans will have a rare chance to own a piece of ICEE history while supporting our effort to bring ‘sweeter futures’ to cancer patients through our ICEE Hope campaign.”

ICEE Hope launched on March 7, in coordination with Fachner’s nomination for the LLS Man of the Year (MOY) award. Building on the company’s history of community service and ICEE Hope’s first campaign, Fachner has set a goal to raise $100,000 for LLS by May 21 through fundraising events and initiatives.

In addition to the auction through Chronicle, ICEE fans alike will have an additional opportunity to bid on a unique Morris print inspired by the ICEE NFT at the LLS online auction between noon CST on May 18 and 7:15 p.m. CST on May 21.