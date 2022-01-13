Ike's Love & Sandwiches Debuts Second Houston Store

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the delicious and iconic sandwich brand, has opened its second Houston location this in Rice Village. The brand-new restaurant opened in partnership with Mark Appel, former Houston Astros pitcher and Houston native.

Now in its soft opening, Ike’s is serving its iconic Dutch Crunch bread and Dirty Sauce to 2518 A Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. Ike’s is currently hiring for the Rice Village location. To learn more and apply, visit ikessandwich.com/careers. A Grand Opening celebration will be announced soon with free sandwiches, hot deals, giveaways and a meet and greet with Founder Ike Shehadeh and Mark Appel.

“It has been a blast as Part Owner in Houston since opening our first Ike’s location in the Heights two years ago,” says Appel. “Since first trying Ike’s in college, Ike’s has been the best sandwich I’ve ever had. I knew Ike’s would be a success in my hometown here in Houston. Between the amazing combinations of ingredients and the unique flavors in the sauces and the bread (especially the Dutch Crunch), bringing Ike’s to Houston has been a dream of mine!”

In 2019, Mark Appel opened Houston’s first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in the Heights neighborhood. The star athlete was drafted first overall for the Astro’s in 2013 as a pitcher, then traded in 2015 to the Philadelphia Phillies. While he stepped away from baseball for a few years, Appel is working on a comeback to the sport this year.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With endless original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.