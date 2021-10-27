Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Give Away Free Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day and 14th Anniversary

The 14th anniversary of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and National Sandwich Day both collide during the first week of November. Coincidence? We think not! To celebrate, the fast-growing, iconic sandwich brand with over 80 units across the West is celebrating a 5-day party for Rewards members and Ike’s fans alike.

Kicking off on National Sandwich Day, November 3, and in celebration of our 14 year anniversary, Ike’s will give away 1,400 free sandwiches to Rewards members. This “surprise and delight” event will get the party started for 1,400 Ike’s Rewards members! Ike’s is encouraging fans to sign up for Ike’s Rewards on our website by 11/1 to be eligible.

The party continue for Ike’s Rewards members with a Thursday 11/4 free drink and 11/5 free chip prizes to all rewards members! Rewards are automatically loaded onto Ike’s accounts for easy digital and in-store redemption.

To close out the party, Ike’s is offering free delivery to one and all on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7. Any Ike’s fan can enter code: LOVEIKES at online ordering check-out to get delivery for free.

“We’re so lucky that Ike’s anniversary is on the best day of the year, National Sandwich Day,” says Ike Shehadeh, Founder and face behind the logo. “For the last 14 years, we’ve built our company around love first, then sandwiches. This year we’re sharing even more love with our anniversary party, rewarding guests and fans with fun offers and rewards. Hope you join the party!”