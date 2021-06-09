Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Unveils Digital Overhaul

Bold, audacious and flirty, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has debuted a brand-new website and app as part of a complete digital overhaul. The sandwich giant now offers online ordering and a robust rewards system so that even more Ikesters and sandwich lovers can enjoy the iconic menu of Ike’s unique sandwiches.

Fast, fun and easy to use, online ordering is now a breeze on Ike’s updated website on both desktop and mobile, allowing guests to save time and skip the line. Guests can now view mouthwatering, high-res sandwich photos and order from the menu that includes vegan, gluten-free and meat options galore. The new streamlined website makes it easy to find your nearest Ike’s location and place an order online for pickup or delivery.

Guests who download the updated Ike’s app and sign up for the brand-new rewards program will have access to customized offers, limited edition T-shirts, exclusive VIP events to hang with Ike himself, and will receive $5 off their first order. Rewards members can now earn points when they use the app for online and in-store purchases. Guests can also access interactive nutritional info and a calculator for any diet. Ike’s updated app also reflects the new streamlined design, which flaunts the brand’s signature purple color.

“Our Marketing–Technology Stack has gone through a complete overhaul at Ike’s. We’re so excited to share our new and improved features with sandwich lovers and Ikesters,” says Renae Scott, CMO at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Between online ordering, ample rewards and beautiful photos, there are so many amazing benefits for consumers on Ike’s new website and app.”

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With over 800 original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s.