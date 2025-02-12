Island Fin Poké Co. is making waves in South Tampa, bringing its signature boat-to-bowl fresh poké and welcoming the Ohana spirit to the community. This new location offers up a taste of the islands with high-quality, handcrafted poké bowls. Marking a major milestone, this South Tampa spot becomes the 10th Island Fin location in Florida and the 22nd nationwide, continuing the brand’s mission to deliver fresh, vibrant flavors in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

Located in the heart of South Tampa, just minutes from the picturesque Tampa Bay, Island Fin Poké Co.’s newest location brings its signature fresh flavors and welcoming Ohana spirit to the community. For franchisee Nic Glover, opening this location is more than just a milestone. It represents everything Island Fin stands for — fresh, high-quality ingredients, a welcoming atmosphere and a strong sense of community.

“We’re most excited to introduce South Tampa to a new, vibrant dining experience, and we can’t wait to welcome our team to the community,” said Glover. “From handcrafted poké bowls made with the freshest ingredients to our signature service that makes every guest feel at home, we can’t wait to share what makes Island Fin special. We’re also looking forward to building relationships with our guests, hearing their stories and being an active part of the community.”

Committed to fresh and nutritious ingredients, Island Fin Poké Co. offers a variety of boat-to-bowl and farm-to-fork protein options, including Ahi Tuna, Chicken, KBBQ Chicken, Octopus, Shrimp, Spam, Spicy Tuna, Tofu and now Coho Salmon. Guests can build their own IncrediBOWL poké, customizing it with a base, protein, fresh toppings and handcrafted marinating sauces designed to suit a variety of dietary preferences. For those looking for a curated experience, Island Fin also offers signature bowls such as the Ahi Tuna Bowl, Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl and Salmon Bowl.

“We’re excited to bring Island Fin’s Ohana spirit and fresh, flavorful poké to the South Tampa community,” said Mark Setterington, President and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. “At Island Fin, we’re passionate about serving fresh, nutritious meals inspired by the vibrant flavors of the Hawaiian Islands — delicious, high-quality food that’s both satisfying and won’t break their budgets.”

Deeply inspired by Hawaiian culture and tradition, Island Fin Poké Co. embraces the values of family and community at its core. Ohana is more than just a word — it’s a way of life. From the moment guests walk through the door, they’re welcomed like family, creating a close-knit and supportive dining experience. As the brand continues to grow, it remains dedicated to fostering strong connections while bringing its fresh, flavorful poké to new communities.

South Tampa’s Island Fin Poké Co. is located at 4009 W Kennedy Blvd, Suite 6, Tampa, FL 33609, and offers a convenient spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. Guests can also enjoy the ease of online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. App.