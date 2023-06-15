Island Fin Poké to Offer $5 Discount on Father's Day

For those wanting to celebrate a casual lunch or dinner with their dad, Island Fin Poké Co. is encouraging guests to enjoy a deliciously healthy meal from America’s Best Poké restaurant. On Sunday, June 18, all 26 Island Fin Poké Co. locations will offer their guests $5 off on poké bowl orders of $25 or more. This limited-time offer is an opportunity for families to come together, share a flavorful meal and create lasting memories.

Island Fin Poké Co. is all about creating a family-like environment for the various market segments it serves. There’s no better way to celebrate family than with this special Father’s Day promotion, treating dads to remarkable service and the freshest ingredients, all sustainably sourced.

"Dads, the true superheroes of our lives, deserve delicious food,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "We're serving up mouthwatering, healthy poké bowls made with an extra sprinkle of love for Father’s Day. We can't wait to see families indulging in this awesome meal and creating unforgettable memories with us!"

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience during every visit. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the incrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless options of poké bowls that are gluten-free.

To redeem the offer, all guests must do is visit any Island Fin Poké Co. location on Sunday, June 18, and ask for the Father’s Day promotion at the time of purchase. This offer is only valid in-store and not available on any third-party ordering apps or online orders.