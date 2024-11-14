Following the success of last year’s Smashed Jack burger launch, and always in the habit of bringing customers more of what they want, Jack in the Box is continuing to innovate its iconic smashed-patty burger with the introduction of the Sourdough Smashed Jack, available for a limited time.

A year ago, Jack in the Box launched its original Smashed Jack, a new burger on menus with a smashed-style patty, dubbed the Best Burger in Fast Food. The burger quickly became a nationwide favorite, selling nearly 70,000 Smashed Jacks on its first day on menus and selling out in less than two weeks — becoming Jack in the Box’s most successful launch week sales of any burger product in the last six years.

Since launching the new kind of patty last year, Jack in the Box has sold 3.5M Classic Smashed Jacks and 6.5M Bacon Double Smashed Jacks. In an effort to keep their unruly fans happy — while putting variety and value at the forefront of menus — Jack is excited to introduce this version of a fan-favorite burger, keeping on-trend with the culinary innovation they know customers are craving. Jack in the Box’s Classic Smashed Jack has more beef than a Big Mac, and the Bacon Double Smashed Jack has more than double the beef than a Big Mac.

“We’re excited to incorporate our Smashed Jack patty with our famous sourdough bread. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that our customers love the smash patty we created and are hungry for a new way to try it,” says Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. “The new Sourdough Smashed Jack is another testament to the dedication our culinary team has to product development and innovation, and finding the perfect balance of flavors. When the Classic Smashed Jack sold out so quickly last year, we knew we had a new fan-favorite on our hands — turns out, we were right. ”

Now, customers can get all that flavor and value on Jack’s famous, one-of-a-kind sourdough. Back in 1991, Jack in the Box was one of the first QSR players to offer sourdough bread on their menu. The Sourdough Jack (still available today!) launched in 1997, and Jack products featuring sourdough bread have been on the rise ever since — including now, with the Sourdough Smashed Jack.

Sourdough Smashed Jack Product Details

The Sourdough Smashed Jack features the ¼ lb smashed patty that fans know and love with melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and Jack’s Boss Sauce served on Jack in the Box’s famous toasted sourdough bread. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, flavorful beef and savory toppings now with Jack’s signature sourdough crunch.

From now until the end of the year, fans can order the Sourdough Smashed Jack in stores, online, and on the Jack app. The beloved Classic Smashed Jack and Bacon Double Smashed Jack will also remain available on menus for those who stan the originals.

The Smashed Jack Story

The Smashed Jack revolutionized fast food when it debuted in January 2024. The burger features Jack in the Box’s innovative smashed-style patty — a unique process that results in a juicier, more flavorful burger. After two years of development, the product innovation team perfected the beef combination to create a crispy exterior and rich, savory flavor in every order.

Beyond the new patty, the Smashed Jack has proven to be a cultural hit. Its launch coincided with the rise of smash-style burgers in popular food trends, including the viral smash-style burger tacos seen on TikTok. It’s clear that Jack in the Box’s take on the smash burger has hit the mark with consumers since its introduction.