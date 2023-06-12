Jamba to Offer $5 Mystery Smoothie for National Smoothie Day

National Smoothie Day (June 21) rings in the official start of summer (and smoothie) season. To celebrate, Jamba is offering fans a special one-day-only medium-sized Mystery Smoothie and deal. Plus, snag Jamba’s limited-edition smoothie-inspired nail polish collection to channel all the warm weather feels.
- On June 21, Jamba is unveiling a Mystery Smoothie – only available for National Smoothie Day by using the promo code MYSTERY5 in the Jamba app or Jamba.com. Can you guess the flavor? Follow @JambaJuice on Instagram for clues and the big reveal at the end of the day.
- The Mystery Smoothie will be available at a celebratory price: $5 for a Medium
- Fans who just gotta get their Jamba before National Smoothie Day can order the limited-time Golden Summer smoothie, available now through the end of June. This refreshing blend of pineapple juice, ginger puree, pineapples, mangos and peaches is part of Jamba’s Monthly Mystery menu (via Jamba app or Jamba.com).
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.