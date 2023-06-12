Jamba to Offer $5 Mystery Smoothie for National Smoothie Day

National Smoothie Day (June 21) rings in the official start of summer (and smoothie) season. To celebrate, Jamba is offering fans a special one-day-only medium-sized Mystery Smoothie and deal. Plus, snag Jamba’s limited-edition smoothie-inspired nail polish collection to channel all the warm weather feels.

On June 21, Jamba is unveiling a Mystery Smoothie – only available for National Smoothie Day by using the promo code MYSTERY5 in the Jamba app or Jamba.com. Can you guess the flavor? Follow @JambaJuice on Instagram for clues and the big reveal at the end of the day.

The Mystery Smoothie will be available at a celebratory price: $5 for a Medium