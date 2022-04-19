Jamba Rewards Members Have Chance to Win $100 Spring Pass

Jamba is blending up even more reasons for fans to get excited about springtime with new, exclusive offers and opportunities to win.

Jamba Rewards members craving a shockingly refreshing smoothie can enjoy an exclusive offer for a $5 medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie every time they visit this spring, and when they do – they'll automatically be entered for the chance to win a Jamba Spring Pass. Plus, Jamba Rewards members can now enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders placed through the Jamba app and website.

One hundred lucky Jamba Rewards members will receive their very own Jamba Spring Pass, giving them even more opportunities to enjoy their favorite smoothies, bowls, juices, iced beverages, and bites all spring and summer long. Valued at $100, the pass will allow fans to order their faves whenever and wherever they want – whether that's a smoothie once a week all summer long, grabbing a Whirld famous bowl to power their day, or treating their family and friends to iced beverages and handwiches for breakfast. Jamba Rewards members who redeem their offer for a medium $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie from April 19 through May 31, 2022 will be automatically entered for the chance to win with each order – the more they sip, the more entries they'll get.

"This spring at Jamba we're celebrating our loyal guests with more of what they love – and that includes giving our fans the chance to enjoy Jamba on us when they sip on the Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie this season," says Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "Whether you're ordering on-the-go or getting your Jamba favorites delivered, the Jamba Rewards program is a great way to get more of the delicious flavors you crave. Exclusive offers and perks, like the $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie and Jamba Spring Pass Sweepstakes, are just a few ways we're rewarding our members."

Back for a limited time, the springtime classic Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie is available at Jamba locations nationwide. The deliciously electrifying beverage features lemonade, strawberries, mixed berry juice blend, fat free vanilla frozen yogurt, raspberry sherbet, peaches, and blue spirulina.