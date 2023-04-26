Japanese-Based Concept Pepper Lunch Plots U.S. Expansion

Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born fast-casual concept unlike any other, is preparing to sizzle up irresistible taste and experiences with plans to expand on its established footprint in the United States.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

“Now is the perfect time to introduce Americans to the original D-I-Y teppan restaurant,” says Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper. “Our U.S. locations continue to flourish and their sales success further cements that this brand is redefining the fast-casual space. There’s no one in the marketplace offering an experiential dining element at this price point, making this concept a portfolio game-changer.”

Instead of breaking the bank on expensive yakiniku Japanese BBQ, American diners will fall in love with Pepper Lunch’s affordable teppanyaki-style concept that presents the novel menu of sizzling Steaks, Curry Rice, Teriyaki and Pasta based dishes, and don’t forget the signature Pepper Rice on the brand’s patented hot iron plate. At Pepper Lunch, you are the MasterChef.

Development is quickly heating up with six profitable locations fully operating in California, Nevada, Texas, and Guam, but Pepper Lunch is not stopping there. The brand aims to sign an additional 255 U.S. locations across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025 and is offering competitive incentives for multi-unit franchise operators looking to carry this vision through. With AUV earnings potential of up to $2.8 million per year, driven by its high-volume lunch and dinner dayparts, current franchisees are experiencing EBITDA returns approaching 30 percent.