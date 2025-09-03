Fall has officially arrived at Jeff’s Bagel Run with the launch of its Pumpkin Season menu, available from September 8 – November 9, 2025. Known for its fresh, scratch-made bagels and bold seasonal flavors, Jeff’s Bagel Run is embracing the cozy season with a lineup of both new and returning favorites.

Guests can enjoy the comforting tastes of fall daily with:

Pumpkin Bagel

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Maple Brown Sugar Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew

Maple Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cocoa

“These flavors capture the warmth and nostalgia of fall,” said Jeff Perera, Co-Founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We love giving our guests new ways to enjoy bagels and coffee together, and pumpkin season is one of the most anticipated times of the year.”

In addition to the seasonal lineup, Jeff’s Bagel Run fans can sip on the Pumpkin Spice Latte year-round, making every season taste like fall.

The Pumpkin Season menu is available at all Jeff’s Bagel Run locations for a limited time, from September 8 through November 9, 2025.

About Jeff’s Bagel Run

Founded in 2019 by Jeff and Danielle Perera, Jeff’s Bagel Run is a rapidly growing bagel brand celebrated for its handcrafted, hot, and delicious bagels paired with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Committed to quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, Jeff’s Bagel Run has earned a loyal following and national recognition.

In 2023, the brand was honored as one of America’s Best Bagels at NYC BagelFest in a blind taste test. In 2024, Jeff’s Bagel Run acquired Otus Coffee, its longtime coffee supplier, marking a strategic step to elevate its beverage program and strengthen its supply chain. In 2025, the company ranked 229 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, underscoring its momentum and expansion.

Today, Jeff’s Bagel Run has 20 open shops across Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, with dozens more in development nationwide.