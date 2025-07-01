Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, award-winning frozen dessert brand offering bold frozen treats and flavorful experiences, just got even cooler. After nearly three decades of scooping up its famous Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream and Jelatis, the brand istaking its boldest leap yet: entering the mature and highly competitive ice cream cake market. Jeremiah’s today announced the nationwide launch of its new Hop-Away Treats menu, headlined by Jelati Cakes – a shareable, sliceable reimagining of their most popular Flavorites in ice cream cake form.

With the introduction of Hop-Away Treats, the brand is scooping up all the vibrant flavor and playful spirit that Jeremiah’s fans love and placing it into brand-new take-home forms. The new line offers a convenient way for fans to bring Jeremiah’s home – whether for celebrations, family gatherings, or simple weeknight indulgence – while also tapping into a category where many customers have historically turned to competitors.

“For years, our guests have purchased their ice cream cakes elsewhere – but we’re ready to change that,” said Michael Keller, President and CEO of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Hop-Away Treats represents a major step forward for our brand, allowing us to deliver the flavors our fans love in a new format that better fits their lives, creates new occasions to enjoy Jeremiah’s, and positions us to stand out in a large, highly competitive segment.”

Now Available Nationwide – Including Delivery Through DoorDash Partnership

Available starting today in-store, via the Jeremiah’s Rewards app, and through DoorDash – Jeremiah’s third-party marketplace partner – the new Hop-Away Treats menu delivers Jeremiah’s signature bold flavors and vibrant brand experience in portable, freezer-friendly formats. The launch lineup includes:

Jelati Cakes – Jeremiah’s first-ever ice cream cakes combine layers of refreshing Italian Ice, rich Soft Ice Cream, and indulgent cookie and candy Layer-Ins inspired by the brand’s most popular Flavorites. Initially available in three craveable flavors – OREO® Mud Pie, Strawberry Shortcake and Birthday Cake – the brand will also offer new seasonal flavors throughout the year. Each cake serves 8-10 people and retails for approximately $30 – delivering incredible value at just $3 per serving.

OREO Ice Cream Sandwiches – with Jeremiah's creamy Soft Ice Cream nestled between two classic OREO® cookie wafers, this snack is the perfect combo of crunchy, creamy, and cool. Available individually and in take-home 6-packs.

– with Jeremiah’s creamy Soft Ice Cream nestled between two classic OREO® cookie wafers, this snack is the perfect combo of crunchy, creamy, and cool. Available individually and in take-home 6-packs. Hop & Go Quarts – Whether you’re sharing with friends or saving some for later, these quart-sized containers of Italian Ice and Jelati are a flavorful way to enjoy Jeremiah’s wherever you are.

“Our goal is simple at Jeremiah’s: create treats that spark joy,” said Erin Buono, Director of Research and Development at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Hop-Away Treats were crafted with that spirit in mind – whether it’s a Jelati Cake lighting up a birthday table or an OREO® Ice Cream Sandwich offering a sweet escape after a long day, each one is made to deliver a little moment of happiness at home.”