Jeremiah's Italian Ice Signs 50-Unit Deal in Texas

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice continues its rapid expansion across the nation. The brand has inked an area representative deal for a total of 50 locations across Texas, within the designated marketing areas of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Sherman, with its newest locations in Lewisville, Melissa, and Burleson slated to open in 2022. This is in addition to the six Jeremiah’s already opened and operating across Texas and additional franchise locations planned for Katy, Cypress, Killeen, Frisco, Pflugerville, Conroe, and Leander as well.

Jeremiah’s newest area representative, Dallas Ice AR, LLC, is owned and operated by iServ, Ice LLC. iServ is already familiar with the Jeremiah’s brand as it currently has four Jeremiah’s operating in Florida with expansion plans in both the Lone Star and Sunshine states.

“We are incredibly excited to share this Florida-favorite brand with the Dallas community,” says Brandon Manly, one of the owners of iServ Ice, LLC. “Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and it continues to grow in Texas. The brand’s company culture is a really exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our locations starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees. We can’t wait for Texans to stop by and have the full Jeremiah’s experience.”

Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers more than 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah’s Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah’s franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling.

“We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand in 2022, and Texas is the perfect place to do it,” says CEO and founder, Jeremy Litwack. “As I look back on the last 25 years, I can honestly say I am humbled to be where we are today. We are incredibly honored that the iServ Team has embraced our culture, brand, and product with such passion and dedication as to take this next step with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. Being one of our strongest operators in the Florida market, we feel confident in their efforts to lead the charge into the Dallas area. We are extremely excited for them to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with the new franchise owners that the iServ team will be developing and supporting.”

Since its launch in 2019, Jeremiah’s has awarded 225-plus franchise units across more than 90 franchise groups since its launch in 2019 and is projecting an additional 45 units open by the end of 2022.