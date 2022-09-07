Jersey Mike's to Support the USTA Foundation

The USTA Foundation is once again teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs to celebrate the organization’s mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

During Jersey Mike’s weekend fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of all sales at the company’s more than 2,200 locations nationwide to the USTA Foundation.

These funds will be designated for the USTA Foundation's “Rally for the Future” campaign, which supports its nationwide network of National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters in nearly 300 communities that serve up dreams by providing free or low-cost tennis and education programming to thousands of under-resourced youth.

To build awareness, a national broadcast spot featuring USTA Foundation Chairperson Chris Evert and Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro will air in the two weeks leading up to the Sept. 10-11 fundraising event.

In conjunction and on the same dates, NJTL chapters in 20 markets will also host community Play Days featuring a combination of tennis programming and a Jersey Mike’s lunch for all youth participants.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Jersey Mike’s fundraising efforts and their belief in the USTA Foundation’s mission and the difference we can make together in the lives of children,” says USTA Foundation Chief Executive Dan Faber.

"I invite you to order from any Jersey Mike’s location on Sept. 10 and 11 when 20 percent of all sales will go to help make a difference for these kids on the court, in the classroom and in life,” says Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is also available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the Jersey Mike’s app.