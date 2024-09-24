Jet’s Pizza announced the launch of the Confetti Cookie made with rainbow sprinkles to their dessert lineup.

The Confetti Cookie is a sugar cookie loaded with rainbow sprinkles. The new cookie will be available to order starting September 30 through the end of 2024. Customers can order this new dessert online and in-store.

“We’ve got our chocolate lovers already taken care of with our Chocolate Chip Cookie and Brownie. Now we’re giving customers another delicious option to satisfy their sweet tooth,” said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America. “The Confetti Cookie is soft and chewy, with a buttery flavor that melts in your mouth. I know customers are going to love it.”

The Confetti Cookie is only available for a limited time. Order yours starting on September 30. For a menu and store hours, go to jetspizza.com.