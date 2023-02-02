Jet's Pizza to Offer 20 Percent Off for National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is a great reason to celebrate everyone’s favorite meal to eat. It’s an even greater reason to celebrate the best Detroit-Style Pizza around from Jet’s Pizza.

On Thursday, February 9, Jet’s Pizza is offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas to customers who order online, using code PIZZA23. This offer is available for one day only, for both pick-up and delivery.

Don’t forget, in addition to serving up the best Detroit-Style Pizza, Jet’s menu also includes hand-tossed rounds, NY Style, Thin Crust, Seasoned Cauliflower, and Gluten-Free Crust. No matter what crust style you choose, you can flavorize it for free!

“We love any excuse to celebrate pizza and National Pizza Day is the perfect reason to order your favorite pizza from Jet’s,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “My favorite order is the 8 Corner Pizza® Super Special. That’s what I’ll be eating on National Pizza Day!”