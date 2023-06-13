Jet's Pizza Offers 20 Percent Discount for Father's Day

When it comes to Father’s Day, Jet’s Pizza has just what every dad wants. The best crispy, cheesy-to-the-edge Detroit-Style Pizza. Even better, this year it comes with a deal.

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June18, all Jet’s Pizza locations are offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas. This offer is available all day long, for both pickup and delivery. For online orders, use code DAD23.

Jet’s has a crust type for every day. The menu includes Detroit-Style, hand tossed round, NY Style, Thin Crust, Cauliflower, and Gluten Free Crusts.

“We want to make dads everywhere feel special by offering 20% off all menu priced pizzas because what dad doesn’t love a good deal,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “This deal is a great time to try something new from us, like one of our delicious specialty pizzas!”