El Pollo Loco announced it appointed Joe Taylor as an independent director who will also serve on the Audit Committee, effective January 13, 2025. The election of Taylor fills the vacancy on the Company’s Board of Directors that was created as a result of an increase in the size of the Board from seven (7) to eight (8) directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our Board of Directors. His depth of restaurant and finance leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to El Pollo Loco. He comes at a time when the brand is well positioned to grow, and we are certain his 25 years’ experience in leadership roles at Brinker will help support that growth into 2025 and beyond,” said William Floyd, Chairperson of El Pollo Loco’s Board of Directors.

Taylor most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Brinker International, Inc. (“Brinker”) until his retirement in June 2024. Brinker is one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy. During his tenure at Brinker, Taylor served in various leadership roles in finance, investor relations, restaurant development, risk management, corporate affairs and communications for Brinker and its brands. Prior to joining Brinker, Taylor spent nearly 18 years in the banking industry in several client-related and corporate finance positions. Taylor actively engages with the restaurant industry and has held leadership positions with multiple trade associations. He is director emeritus of the National Restaurant Association and trustee emeritus of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.