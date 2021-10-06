KaiVac Rolls Out 'The Big Guns' of Cleaning Systems

The 2750 from KaiVac is the Big Guns when it comes to effective No-Touch Cleaning.
The system comes with an approximate 27-gallon freshwater tank, a 24-gallon recovery tank, and a powerful 500 psi pump, making cleaning faster and more thorough.
The 2750 also has a 40-foot vacuum hose, 75-foot spray line with spray gun, and 33-foot blower hose, adding flexibility and improving worker productivity.
And get this? An optional Lithium-ion Power Pack is available, eliminating the power cord. This baby is ready to clean.
