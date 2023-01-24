The Kebab Shop Honors Los Angeles Restaurant with Deals

Angelenos are invited to “wrap up the weekend” at award-winning The Kebab Shop, with a free wrap of their choice on Sunday, February 5 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Kebab Shop will celebrate the opening of its fifth restaurant in Los Angeles by giving away their most popular menu item at all five locations - El Segundo, Burbank, Northridge, Encino, and Cerritos.

The Kebab Shop continues to “change the kebab game” by offering customizable, European-style doner kebab and Mediterranean meals, updated with fun punched-up flavors and sauces in a fast-casual setting. The menu’s cult favorite is the stacked “San Diego Wrap” which is filled with a Kebab choice (seasoned carved chicken or lamb and beef, slow-roasted for maximum flavor on a vertical rotisserie), award-winning fries, feta cheese, greens, tomato-cucumber, red onion, and garlic yogurt sauce made fresh in-house, will be among the offerings available for free on February 5th.

“Most of all we want to say, thanks for the love Los Angeles,” says Wally Sadat, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re so proud to join these wonderful communities and can’t think of a better way to say thank you, than to welcome guests into our restaurants to try our fan-favorite wraps on the house. We hope it will be a fun way to ‘wrap up the weekend’ and get to know each other.”

The Kebab Shop’s “Free Wraps” celebration comes on the heels of the opening of the brand’s 31st store, with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Austin, TX.