KFC Begins Testing Chicken Wraps

KFC is unveiling a new menu item: Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps. KFC fans in Atlanta are getting a first taste.

Fried chicken fans have been without a finger lickin’ good chicken wrap on fast food menus for far too long. While other quick-service brands won’t be answering the call anytime soon, KFC is dedicated to giving the people what they crave.

The new lineup puts a delicious new spin on the KFC Twister Wraps, which fans have been clamoring to bring back since 2014. Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will come in three options for fans to choose from, starting at only $3 each:

The Classic Chicken Wrap , a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, crunchy pickles, and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

The Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap tops an Extra Crispy Tender with rich and gooey perfection—KFC’s cheddar mac & cheese and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend .

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers our Extra Crispy Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crispy pickles.

The new wraps are available now in-restaurant only at participating KFC locations in Atlanta and surrounding area.