Kids Eat Free at Dickey's Barbecue Throughout January

What better way to ring in 2023 than by bringing the family to the world’s largest barbecue concept Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where kids eat free all January long.

With classes starting back up following the holiday break, be sure to treat the kiddos to an after-school treat of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. paired with Dickey’s signature sides we all know and love. Now through Jan. 31st, Kids Eat Free every day in-store only with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. On Sundays, Kids Eat Free in-store and online at dickeys.com, or the Dickey’s app, using the code KEFOLO at checkout.

“We’re all about family at Dickey’s, and we know everyone could use more for their money right now. We want help to keep the family dinner tradition going without breaking the budget,” says CEO Laure Rea Dickey. “And if there is one thing we know, it’s that our Texas-style barbecue is something that both kids and parents can agree on.

Dickey’s Kids Eat Free offer is available at participating BBQ locations only and is not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts and promotions. To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.