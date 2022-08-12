Killer Burger Signs Lease for New Store in Eugene, Oregon

Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway.

LaMichael James is the experienced multi-unit operator opening the new Eugene store and this will be his third Killer Burger location. Prior to franchising with Killer Burger, James was a standout football player at University of Oregon, being named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.

An opening date is projected for early Q1 2023. As with all locations, the new Eugene restaurant will offer customers a wide selection of original Killer Burger menu classics to choose from. In addition to burgers, a variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders will also be available on tap. The new restaurant will provide a convenient and hospitable service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and third-party delivery options.

“We’re excited that LaMichael is continuing to grow with us during this period of franchise expansion for the brand, and we’re eager to build off this momentum from our 20th store,” says John Dikos, CEO, Killer Burger. “This is a major milestone for Killer Burger, and I’m thrilled that a great operator like LaMichael is a part of it.”

Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth.