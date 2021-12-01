King David Tacos Opens Sustainable Taco Carts in NYC

Female-founded King David Tacos, known for its Austin-inspired breakfast tacos at carts + cafes around NYC and its recently opened brick + mortar in Prospect Heights, has teamed up with Blank Street to unveil a new fleet of sustainable breakfast taco and coffee carts across the city.

As pioneers in the Powered by Blank Street program, King David Tacos’ new carts, designed by EV Foods, are entirely battery powered, fully equipped and tech-enabled with zero emissions, and will replace their existing propane carts in Madison Square Park and Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park, and unveil a new location at Imagination Playground, across from Pier 17 in South Street Seaport.

Says King David Tacos founder Liz Solomon Dwyer, “The partnership is part of our continued goal of ‘mornings done better,’ inserting ourselves seamlessly into New Yorkers’ morning routine with a breakfast that’s tasty, convenient, and wholesome, and now – with a minimal environmental impact. We never wanted our carts to be eyesores or have those huge grinding generators, which is one of the reasons we didn’t serve hot coffee to begin with. To find a partner with whom we can do it all and still stay true to our mission, is perfect!”

Blank Street will soon engage additional local vendors in its Powered by Blank Street program. The program is one element of Blank Street’s effort to provide better equipment and more support to small business owners who might not have the operational bandwidth to open their own new locations. It’s all part of the company’s greater mission to reimagine the local commerce experience from the ground up.

“King David Tacos was the obvious choice for the debut of our Powered By model,” says Blank Street Co-Founder Issam Freiha. “Our customers adore their breakfast tacos, and they sell out every day by 11am at all our locations. Through Powered By, we’re excited to offer an expanded KDT menu and create greater access for taco lovers across NYC.”

Adds Blank Street Co-Founder Vinay Menda, “we’re proud to be able to support King David Tacos, a brand that has been with us since day one. They couldn’t be more deserving of a bigger footprint across the city.”

King David Tacos’ shift towards greater sustainability follows an exciting period of growth for Austin-native Solomon Dwyer’s breakfast taco empire, which began as a single humble taco cart in 2016, and now includes:

A new flagship brick + mortar and HQ in Prospect Heights (611 Bergen St)

A launch into Whole Foods prepared foods at select NYC markets as of September 2021

A growing list of retail partners (now over 50!) including Union Square Hospitality Group-backed Joe Coffee, Hungry Ghost, Stumptown, all Blank Street carts/micro-retail locations + more

A robust catering business – which is how KDT began – with customers like Bloomberg and Aramark leading the "back-to-in-person" workplace

King David Tacos cart hours of operation are as follows:

Monday - Friday, 7:30am - 11:30am

Saturday, 7:30am - 2:00pm

Sunday, 8:00am - 1:00pm

Madison Square Park now open

**Prospect Park launching late December 2021

**Imagination Playground launching February 2022