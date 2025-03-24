Knuckies Hoagies, the fast-growing sandwich franchise serving fresh hoagies and salads, has opened its doors in Norman today, March 24. Located within the Walmart at 601 12th Avenue NE, this store marks Oklahoma’s second Knuckies location to be opened inside a Walmart as part of their recent multi-location leasing effort with the company.

“Opening this Knuckies location is an incredible opportunity to reach more customers and serve the Norman community every day,” said Johnathan Riddle, Geoffery Goodman, and Joey Conerly, franchise owners of Knuckies Hoagies Norman. “We’re excited to serve our signature hoagies in a space where quality, convenience, and great food come together and form a positive experience for everyone.”

The new 1,634-square-foot space brings the Norman community hearty, handcrafted hoagies loaded with premium meats, cheeses, and fresh toppings, all served with an emphasis on quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations. By opening a new Knuckies location inside Walmart, the brand can continue offering its delicious rolls and premium ingredients to the retailer’s extensive customer base, making a difference one hoagie, one guest, and one community at a time.

Knuckies sets itself apart with its in-house grill, fresh veggies and meats sliced extra thin, signature house-made sauces, and world-class hoagie roll. Made from founder and CEO Todd Broaderick’s original pizza dough recipe, Knuckies’ bread is engineered for the perfect hoagie experience, with the ideal softness on the inside and just the right amount of sturdiness to hold hearty fillings without overpowering them.

“Opening our second location in Oklahoma is a major milestone for Knuckies, and we’re thrilled to bring our fresh, handcrafted hoagies to the Norman community,” said Todd Broaderick, founder and CEO of Knuckies Hoagies. “This new location not only strengthens our presence in the state but also highlights the growth and success of our franchise model. We’re excited to continue supporting our franchisees as they expand in dynamic spaces like Walmart, helping us share the Knuckies experience with even more communities across the country.”

The new Norman location is open daily inside Walmart from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available through DoorDash and Uber Eats, as well as online ordering via the Knuckies Hoagies mobile app.