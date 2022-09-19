Kolache Factory to Give Out Free Coffee

It’s the day coffee lovers wait for all year (and the free coffee that goes with it) –National Coffee Day. At Kolache Factory, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate autumn and share our favorite beverage, curated by our favorite roasters at Katz Coffee.

Here’s how to get your free coffee on Thursday, September 29: To get your free 12-oz. cup of coffee, simply show the cashier our coupon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or simply ask for it in-store. This offer is valid in-store or curbside, not online.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year (besides National Kolache Day, that is)!” according to Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Kolaches and coffee are the perfect pairing, and we think the free cup of coffee will be a welcome pick-me-up for our customers nationwide on National Coffee Day!”

Kolache Factory is proud to offer Katz gourmet coffee – 100% organic, ethically sourced, and roasted fresh -- at its 61 locations around the country. Katz Coffee specializes in small batches of hand-crafted, custom-roasted beans that offer robust flavors for coffee lovers.

This java deal is only good on Thursday, September 29, so mark your calendars to start your day with a free cup of joe at Kolache Factory!