Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Prepares for Second Opening

Globally-inspired burger joints are starting to dot Chicagoland’s map with the second opening in three months of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap (Krafted).

Born out of the belief that burgers can be elevated to include carefully curated ingredients capturing tastes from around the world, Krafted is opening in downtown Elmhurst (111 E 1st Street), a bustling business and entertainment district in Chicago’s Western suburbs. To celebrate the highly anticipated opening of its second location, Krafted is offering its first 50 guests on Thursday, February 2, at 11:00 a.m., a voucher to redeem one burger a week for an entire year. Guests can also enjoy live music from 11am – 3pm on that day, and the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the day with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 1:30pm. The entrance into Elmhurst comes on the heels of Krafted’s recent opening in The Bolingbrook Promenade.

In addition to the festivities, Krafted is partnering with the PR Foundation for the event. This national non-profit organization raises funds to support no-kill animal shelters, veterans, and those with special needs. Chef Kabakoff, the world-renowned chef behind Krafted’s one-of-a-kind menu, is a co-founder of the PR Foundation. To show support, Krafted Elmhurst will donate 25% of grand opening day profits and other direct donations to the foundation.

Located amongst Elmhurst’s top-notch eateries and across from the Elmhurst Metra station (Chicago’s commuter train), the new restaurant features a chef-driven menu. Chef Robert Kabakoff, together with co-owner and former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski, created notable menu items including an array of gourmet flat top burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, tavern-style pizzas and salads.

The burgers feature a variety of flavors that include classics like the American and more bold flavors such as the Greektown, with feta cheese, olive relish, pickled red onions, tomato and harissa aioli. Other unique offerings include shareables like tempura-fried cauliflower and twice-fried chicken wings, hand-battered fried chicken sandwiches and wild pizzas like the Cypress Hill – with fried chicken, spicy BBQ, tomato and crispy fried onions. The Elmhurst location is launching with several enticing specials in-place: All Day Specials, Monday-Thursday are different every day, from ½ Priced Pizzas and $5 Pints on Mondays and Thursdays, $3 off Kraft Chicken Sandwiches on Tuesday and more. Krafted will also host Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11-3pm.

“After such a positive reception for the first Krafted Burger Bar + Tap location in Bolingbrook, we knew our entrance into Elmhurst would be well received by the community,” says Chef Kabakoff. “I have enjoyed every minute of designing the brand and bringing it to life these last few months. It is completely differentiated, bringing together tried-and-true American flavors and fresh, international touches.

It is an honor to share this unique menu with Elmhurst residents while also driving awareness and supporting an organization that is close to my heart in the process.”

Chef Kabakoff founded Krafted Burger Bar + Tap intending to revitalize American classics while including a chef-driven twist without the pretentious vibe. Many of the names for the menu items take inspiration from the places and people Chef Kabakoff has met during his travels, showcasing the thoughtfulness and variety behind the menu. Plus, the Krafted management team is working on identifying additional growth opportunities throughout the region.

“Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is the type of spot residents can come to every week. We look forward to becoming a part of the everyday life of the Elmhurst community,” says Majewski. “The concept has burst onto the Chicagoland restaurant scene in such a short amount of time, and we’re just getting started. Chef Kabakoff has been critical to taking this concept from ideation to actuality and our entrance in Elmhurst is a very exciting milestone along the way.”