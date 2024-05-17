With the growing popularity in boba, Krak Boba is dominating the market throughout California with their imaginative beverages. On Saturday, May 18, the Southern California-based boba franchise is expanding its reach into Northern California, opening its 14th location in Chico, Calif. in Butte County.

The grand opening event will be filled with excitement and activities. The first 200 guests in line at the grand opening will receive a free drink. All guests after the first 200 will receive 50% off their orders. Then, the 50% off special will continue through Sunday, May 19 and there will be an all-weekend raffle for a choice of a TV, one year of free Krak Boba, a hoverboard and gift cards to local businesses. All Chico residents are invited to participate and join in on the fun.

The Krak Boba brand prides itself on using the highest quality ingredients to craft signature boba teas with original flavor combinations. Each drink undergoes taste testing and must receive high ratings before earning a spot on the menu. This attention to quality and creativity extends to their commitment to their guests. The brand believes in human-to-human connection and holds the values of authenticity and individuality in high regard. These values resonate deeply with owners Cyndi and Frank Pereira, which is why they are positive the store will serve as a gathering place within the vibrant community of Chico. The city’s active residents, parks, hiking trails, markets and festivals make it a perfect spot for a Krak Boba location.

“When the opportunity arose to open a Krak Boba spot in Chico, it felt like a natural fit. We saw it as a chance to combine our passion for community involvement with our love for this vibrant city,” say the franchise owners. “We’re excited to embark on this new journey and continue making a positive impact in our beloved Chico community. The brand’s inclusive nature, welcoming everyone with open arms, aligns perfectly with our values and Chico’s diverse community.”

Another unique aspect of the Krak Boba brand is its ability to make boba approachable to all people. They offer traditional milk teas, smoothies, coffee drinks and fruit teas, breaking down taste profiles and preferences into delicious flavor options, such as Queen Brûlée, Strawberry Snow, Matcha Storm, Dragon Slayer, Taro Twist and more. Krak Boba has something to suit everyone’s preference.

In addition to serving delicious beverages, the franchisees look forward to enriching their community with educational partnerships and fundraisers. “We are dedicated to giving back to our community and education has always been a cornerstone of our values. We’ve been deeply involved in supporting educational initiatives and community causes that matter to us. We look forward to fundraisers and giving support to local community projects. As a local family who raised our children right here, we have a deep love for this community and we’re beyond excited to embark on this new adventure. Our roots run deep in Chico, and we’re committed to giving back in every way we can.”