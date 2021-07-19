    Krispy Kreme Introduces Carnival Collection Doughnuts

    Industry News | July 19, 2021
    Krispy Kreme Carnival Collection
    Krispy Kreme
    Available beginning today, July 19, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Carnival Collection features three, all-new doughnuts that put a fun twist on favorite carnival treats.

    Krispy Kreme is bringing the fun and flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to local shops throughout the country, no admission required: introducing Krispy Kreme’s new Carnival Collection. 

    Available beginning today, July 19, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Carnival Collection features three, all-new doughnuts that put a fun twist on favorite carnival treats: 

    ·Caramel Apple Doughnut – A shell doughnut filled with caramel apple-flavored Kreme, dipped in green apple icing, drizzled with caramel and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick. ​ 

    ·Cotton Candy Doughnut – An iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, covered in cotton candy sugar, and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. 

    ·Caramel Popcorn Doughnut – A glazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces. 

    “Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.   

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more