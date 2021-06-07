Krispy Kreme Introduces New Lemonade Glaze Collection

To sweeten the start of summer, Krispy Kreme is introducing its all-new Lemonade Glaze Collection, featuring four “freshly squeezed” doughnuts.

Beginning today at participating shops across the U.S., doughnut lovers can enjoy these new summertime sip-inspired treats for a limited time:

·Lemonade Glazed Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut transformed by the refreshingly bright flavor of all-new Lemonade Glaze.

·Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme™ Doughnut: Our all-new Lemonade Glazed doughnut is filled with Lemon Kreme™.

·Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry topping and finished with a lemon icing swirl.

·Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut: A Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut covered in Lemonade Glaze and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.

“Our new Lemonade Glaze Collection is the perfect summertime treat as family and friends begin to reunite in person across the country and return to enjoying the simple things in life,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is encouraging fans to grab their “main squeeze” on National Best Friend Day, June 8, and head to a participating shop for a sweet offer: buy one Lemonade Glaze Doughnut, get one free to share.

Customers can show Krispy Kreme how they're sharing a summer squeeze with the Lemonade Glaze Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.