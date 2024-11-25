This Christmas season, every Who down in Who-ville will cry out “Woo-Hoo!” Because they had Krispy Kreme’s new collection, and so can you!

There’s a mischievous Grinch who likes Cookies and creme, and Cindy-Lou Who is a Merry Berry dream. Our fan-fav Santa Belly is back and busting with Kreme, and meet “Grinchy Claus,” with sprinkles red, white, and green.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 29 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, fans can catch the first sleigh filled with Krispy Kreme’s new “Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection” – three all-new doughnuts, each based on a character from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss – along with two returning fan favorites:

New Grinch Doughnut: an unglazed doughnut filled with “coal” Cookies & KREME filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair.

an unglazed doughnut filled with “coal” Cookies & KREME filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair. New Grinchy Claus Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies and Grinch piece.

an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies and Grinch piece. New Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing with a green buttercreme tree, festively sprinkled and topped with a star piece.

an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing with a green buttercreme tree, festively sprinkled and topped with a star piece. Santa Belly Doughnut: a returning holiday favorite unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt and topped with a belt buckle.

a returning holiday favorite unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt and topped with a belt buckle. Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles is back.

“Who wants to celebrate Christmas with Krispy Kreme?! Our Merry Grinchmas doughnuts are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest Grinch smile,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “At Krispy Kreme, you’re a sweet one, Mr. Grinch!”

Krispy Kreme and Grinch fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme dozen or 6-pack featuring the Grinch Doughnut, the Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut, the Santa Belly doughnut, and Holiday Sprinkle Doughnuts delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promo/holiday.

On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual 12/12 “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests a $1 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.