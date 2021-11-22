Krispy Kreme Rolls Out 'Let It Snow' Collection

The holidays have arrived at Krispy Kreme with its new Let It Snow collection, enabling fans to experience the joy of the season with an assist from Santa and some snowy friends.

“There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here!,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.”

Krispy Kreme’s Let It Snow collection – available beginning Friday, Nov. 26, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. – features three new doughnuts and the return of some holiday classics in a limited-edition box:

The new Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, decorated with Kreme and a penguin fondant piece.

The new Snowman Smile Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece.

The new Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

The fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt fondant piece.

The popular Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut also returns – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

In addition to the Let It Snow collection, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small brewed coffee on Black Friday, Nov. 26. The offer is valid in Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus.

Fans can also participate in Krispy Kreme’s annual “Day of the Dozens” on 12/12, enjoying and sharing an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen. ​

Share how Krispy Kreme is helping you begin celebrating the holidays by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.