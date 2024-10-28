Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is turning up the heat this holiday season with limited-time menu offerings that blend bold flavors with seasonal nostalgia. Beginning Oct. 28, Krystal fans can enjoy two new Patty Melts alongside a variety of Cheesy Jalapeño menu items featuring Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo. For those who appreciate timeliness favorites, the beloved Holiday Steamer Boxes and iconic Krystal Stuffing Recipe are making a comeback, providing even more ways to include Krystal in holiday traditions.

New Patty Melts:

Classic Patty Melt: Juicy 100% USDA beef Krystal patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and served on toasted white bread

Juicy 100% USDA beef Krystal patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and served on toasted white bread Cheesy Jalapeño Patty Melt: A Classic Patty Melt packed with jalapeño cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

Cheesy Jalapeño Menu:

Cheesy Jalapeño Krystal: A spicy take on the original Krystal slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

A spicy take on the original Krystal slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo Cheesy Jalapeño Chik: A golden-fried chicken filet with jalapeño cheese, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo, served on a soft, steamy bun

A golden-fried chicken filet with jalapeño cheese, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo, served on a soft, steamy bun Cheesy Jalapeño Loaded Fries: Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños and and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

In addition to its new menu items, Krystal is extending its limited-time, made-to-order Sausage Gravy Lineup, featuring the Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Scrambler and Tater Scrambler — ideal breakfast options for crisp, cool mornings. Fans can also enjoy the return of Hearty Beef and Bean Chili, available in an 8 oz. cup or a 12 oz. bowl, perfect for cozy meals as colder months approach.

Other seasonal highlights include:

Holiday Steamer Boxes: Special-edition packaging featuring 24 Krystals — a perfect choice for gatherings or road trips

Special-edition packaging featuring 24 Krystals — a perfect choice for gatherings or road trips Krystal Stuffing Recipe: A unique twist on holiday feasts, featuring the iconic stuffing recipe made with 24 Krystals, printed right on the Holiday Steamer Box

“As we embrace the season, we’re bringing together new flavors and familiar favorites,” said Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing, Kaitlin Stoehr. “Our new Patty Melts and Cheesy Jalapeño offerings add a bit of warmth to the cooler months, while our classic Holiday Steamer Boxes offer families a way to enjoy Krystal as part of their seasonal traditions.”

With items starting under $3, Krystal continues to be a go-to for budget-conscious customers who don’t want to compromise on quality or flavor. For even more savings, guests can sign up for Club Krystal, Krystal’s SMS program, by texting PARTY to 94258. Subscribers get exclusive deals and early access to limited-time offers, ensuring they always enjoy the best value.