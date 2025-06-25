French-inspired bakery and café la Madeleine has signed an agreement with SM Franchise LLC to develop three new locations in Houston and College Station, Texas, over the next two years.

SM Franchise LLC is owned and operated by Sultan Mahmood, a seasoned multi-unit operator with nearly 25 years of experience in restaurant franchising. He started in the industry with Denny’s in 2003, building his portfolio to six Texas locations and developing a team of more than 200 employees.

“I wanted to expand my portfolio with la Madeleine because I’m inspired by how the brand blends French tradition with American tastes in such a creative and inviting way. It’s not just about culinary excellence — it’s about innovation and the meaningful connection la Madeleine has built with its guests,” said Mahmood. “La Madeleine offers a cozy blend of charm and comfort, warm hospitality and high-quality, handcrafted meals to create something truly special in the fast-casual space.”

He plans to open his first la Madeleine location by the end of 2025 in College Station, followed by an additional cafe in College Station and one in the Houston DMA in 2026.

“Our unit economics, unique positioning and proven systems have been successful in attracting restaurateurs who bring significant experience to the la Madeleine brand, while also providing current franchisees with opportunities for expansion,” said John Dillon, la Madeleine CEO. “With several initiatives underway to strengthen our brand and position the company for long-term success, this is an ideal time for growth-oriented, multi-unit operators to join our franchise system.”